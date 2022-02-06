Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Walker hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.