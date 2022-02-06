Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 third, Day's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Day's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

Day hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Day got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Day had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.