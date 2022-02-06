J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.