Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Buckley's tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Buckley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.