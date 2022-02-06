Greyson Sigg shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

Sigg got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 4 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 over for the round.