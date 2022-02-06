Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dylan Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day in 59th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Wu's tee shot went 273 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 132 yards to the right rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Wu's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to even for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Wu's tee shot went 181 yards to the native area, his third shot went 65 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wu had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.