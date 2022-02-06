  • Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Wu makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Wu sinks 19-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Wu makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.