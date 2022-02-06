Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.