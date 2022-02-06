Doc Redman putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 10th, Doc Redman's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Redman's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Redman's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Redman hit his 230 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Redman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 under for the round.