Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 third, McCarthy's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.