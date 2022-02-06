Davis Riley shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis Riley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Riley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Riley's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Riley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.