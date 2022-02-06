Strong putting brings David Lipsky an even-par round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, David Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.