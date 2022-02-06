Curtis Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Curtis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Curtis Thompson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Thompson's 173 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.