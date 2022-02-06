Christiaan Bezuidenhout posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.