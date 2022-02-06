Chris Stroud shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stroud's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stroud's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 2 over for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 1 over for the round.