Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Villegas had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.