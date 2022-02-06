  • Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard nearly aces No. 17 to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

