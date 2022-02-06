Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stuard to 2 over for the round.