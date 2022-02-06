Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's tee shot went 116 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Todd's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.