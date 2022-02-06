Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to even for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.