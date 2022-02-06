Ben Kohles shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Kohles hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day in 63rd at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kohles had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kohles's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kohles's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kohles's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 4 over for the round.