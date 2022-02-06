Beau Hossler comes back from a rocky start in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hossler finished his day in 3rd at 16 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Beau Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hossler's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.