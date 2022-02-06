Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smotherman at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Smotherman had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.