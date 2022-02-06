  • Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman gets up-and-down for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.