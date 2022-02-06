Austin Cook shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.