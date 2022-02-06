Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Putnam's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Putnam went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to even for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.