Adam Svensson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

Svensson tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Svensson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Svensson's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Svensson hit his 233 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.