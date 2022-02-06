Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 19 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 17 under; and Beau Hossler is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.