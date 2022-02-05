Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 142 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Clark's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Clark's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Clark's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Clark had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.