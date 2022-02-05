Trey Mullinax comes back from a rocky start in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mullinax finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Trey Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 14th. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax's his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mullinax had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.