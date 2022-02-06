Sahith Theegala shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 25 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Theegala had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.