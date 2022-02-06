Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Palmer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Palmer at 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Palmer's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Palmer's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.