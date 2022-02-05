Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Moore hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.