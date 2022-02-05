Richard S. Johnson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Richard S. Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 147th at 9 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.