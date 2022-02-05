Peter Uihlein putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Peter Uihlein got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Uihlein's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.