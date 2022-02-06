Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati sank his approach from 134 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.