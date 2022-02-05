Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Joel Dahmen and Jordan Spieth; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.