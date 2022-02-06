Nick Hardy rebounds from poor front in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Hardy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hardy finished his day tied for 82nd at 2 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Nick Hardy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hardy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hardy's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hardy hit his 235 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 2 under for the round.