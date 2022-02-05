Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Maverick McNealy had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.