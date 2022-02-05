Matt Kuchar putts himself to an even-par third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Matt Kuchar his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Kuchar hit his 72 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kuchar's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.