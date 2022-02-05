Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Mackenzie Hughes's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hughes's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Hughes hit his 149 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.