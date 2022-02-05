Lee Hodges putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hodges hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hodges got to the green in 2 and sunk a 67-foot putt for eagle, bringing Hodges to 6 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 6 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 5 under for the round.