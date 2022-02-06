Lanto Griffin shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Griffin hit his 268 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.