Kyle Stanley shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Stanley chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.