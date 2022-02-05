Kiradech Aphibarnrat comes back from a rocky start in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 82nd at 2 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Aphibarnrat's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Aphibarnrat had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 205 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.