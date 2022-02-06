  • Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman's tight tee shot leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.