Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Streelman tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Streelman's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.