Kevin Stadler shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 132nd at 5 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 195 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Stadler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stadler's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stadler had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.