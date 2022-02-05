Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 112th at 2 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.