Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 112th at 2 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Chappell's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Chappell's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.