  • Keith Mitchell putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell holes 37-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.