Keith Mitchell putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Keith Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mitchell's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 4 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.