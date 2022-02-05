Justin Rose shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Rose hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Rose's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Rose chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Rose chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.