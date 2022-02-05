Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After hitting his sixth shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the to the green and two putted for a quadruple bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the day.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bramlett's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 3 over for the round.