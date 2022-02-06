  • Jordan Spieth shoots 9-under 63 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth's impressive second yields birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.