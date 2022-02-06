Jordan Spieth shoots 9-under 63 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Joel Dahmen and Patrick Cantlay; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Spieth hit his 200 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Spieth's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Spieth hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 8 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 9 under for the round.